CROWTHER (Barclay)
Eva Passed away peacefully,
at Cransley Hospice,
following an illness bravely borne,
on 28th October 2019.
Wife of the late Alan Crowther,
devoted mum of Linda and Alison,
dear mother-in-law of
Graham and John,
loving nana of Laura and her
husband Oliver, William and his partner Aimée and Jarrod,
cherished great nana of George,
and a very good friend of John.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 11th November at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019