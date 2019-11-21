|
|
|
COLTON Peacefully on 11th November 2019,
Ernie, aged 86 years,
of Wellingborough,
formerly of Newcastle Upon Tyne.
Loving Dad of Tracy and Paul,
Father-In-Law of Rudi and Cheryl.
Much loved Granda of
Clarke, Jarred and Kendall,
Great Granda of Reuben and Fleur.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
2nd December at 1.00pm.
Floral tributes may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019