Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
13:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernie Colton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernie Colton

Notice Condolences

Ernie Colton Notice
COLTON Peacefully on 11th November 2019,
Ernie, aged 86 years,
of Wellingborough,
formerly of Newcastle Upon Tyne.
Loving Dad of Tracy and Paul,
Father-In-Law of Rudi and Cheryl.
Much loved Granda of
Clarke, Jarred and Kendall,
Great Granda of Reuben and Fleur.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
2nd December at 1.00pm.
Floral tributes may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -