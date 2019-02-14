|
WILCOX Emma Suddenly on 29th January
aged 36 years.
Dearly loved Mum to Jack, Calum and Ryan, she will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 25th February 2019 at 1pm followed by
a private interment.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
The Air Ambulance Service may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
