Panther Passed away peacefully
on 27th November,
Elsie, aged 97 years.
Dear Mother to David.
Loving Grandmother to Aaron and Andy and Great Grandmother
to Mia and Findley.
Elsie is getting her glad rags on and dancing the night away in Heaven.
The funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 5th December at 10.30am.
All enquiries please to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019