MUNNS Passed away peacefully at Peaker Park Care Village on 20th February,
Elsie Margaret aged 84 years.
She will be sadly missed by all of
her family.
The funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Thursday 7th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Elsie for Peaker Park Social Fund may be sent to
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
