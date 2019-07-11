|
|
|
MASSON Elsie Bruce Passed away peacefully
after a long illness at
Kettering General Hospital on
the 2nd July 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of George,
dearly loved mother to
Angela and Trevor,
daughter in law Anna, partner Craig,
adored granny to Carly, Rebekah,
Daniel and Michael,
great granny to Harrison
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 15th July at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the
Stroke Association
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019