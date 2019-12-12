|
KING Peacefully on 3rd December 2019
at Northampton Hospital, Elsie,
aged 86 years of Rushden.
Loving wife of Eric. Loving auntie
to her nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Thursday
19th December at 4.00pm.
No flowers by request, donations if
desired for Alzheimer's Research UK
or British Heart Foundation may be
sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019