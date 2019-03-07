Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
15:00
Chapel of Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Wilde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Wilde

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Wilde Notice
WILDE Elizabeth Frances
(Liz) Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on March 1st, aged 58.

Dearly loved wife of Peter and beloved mother of Jenny, Nick and Lucy.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 3:00PM at the Chapel of Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be sent in
Liz's name to the
National Society of the Prevention
of Cruelty to Children.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.