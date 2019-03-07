|
WILDE Elizabeth Frances
(Liz) Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on March 1st, aged 58.
Dearly loved wife of Peter and beloved mother of Jenny, Nick and Lucy.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 3:00PM at the Chapel of Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be sent in
Liz's name to the
National Society of the Prevention
of Cruelty to Children.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
