|
|
|
TOSELAND Elizabeth
(Betty) Passed away peacefully on
7th July aged 100 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Edgar and dearly loved Mum of Patricia and
David. Mother in law to
Grahame and Irene. Loving Gran to John and Peter and Great-Gran to Jack, Thomas, Harry and Anna.
She will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral service to take place at
The Parish Church of St. Botolph's,
Barton Seagrave on Tuesday 23rd July at 12noon. At Betty's request,
dark colours need not be worn.
Family flowers only please
but if desired, donations for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019