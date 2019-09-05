Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Requiem Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00
St Brendan's Church
Beanfield Avenue
Corby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Rose

Notice Condolences Gallery

Elizabeth Rose Notice
ROSE On the 23rd August 2019, Elizabeth (Betty) aged 67 years, fell asleep peacefully at her family home surrounded by her family.
Reunited with her beloved Danny. Loving mum of Neil, Sarah and Marcia, devoted nan to all of her grandchildren. Big sister to David and Noel.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Requiem mass for Betty will be held at St Brendan's Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Friday 6th September at 10:00am followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road, Corby.
Tel. 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.