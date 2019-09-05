|
ROSE On the 23rd August 2019, Elizabeth (Betty) aged 67 years, fell asleep peacefully at her family home surrounded by her family.
Reunited with her beloved Danny. Loving mum of Neil, Sarah and Marcia, devoted nan to all of her grandchildren. Big sister to David and Noel.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Requiem mass for Betty will be held at St Brendan's Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Friday 6th September at 10:00am followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road, Corby.
Tel. 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019