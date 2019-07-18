|
|
|
MASSIE Elizabeth Marjorie
(Bette) Of Deeping St. Nicholas.
Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 9th July 2019.
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Massie.
Dearly loved Mum of Jake and Avie.
Devoted Grandma of Tanya and Nikki.
Great Grandma of Callum, Eva and Isla.
Funeral service to take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on
Wednesday 24th July at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred made payable to
Marie Curie Cancer Care may be given at the service or sent to
Mark Forth
Independent Funeral Services,
10 New Road, Spalding, Lincs. PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019