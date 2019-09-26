|
|
|
Cooper Elizabeth On 19th September 2019, peacefully
at Kettering General Hospital, surrounded by her family, Liz,
aged 67 years.
Loving wife of Pete, devoted mum of Nicola and special nan of Stephen,
Ryan and Logan.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Liz's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering,
on Tuesday 8th October at 11am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, are being received by the family for the
MND Association.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019