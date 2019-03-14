|
Clark Elizabeth
née McVeigh It is with great sadness that
Katherine and Heather announce the death of their wonderful mum Elizabeth Theresa Clark, aged 81 years
on 28th February 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital following
a short illness.
Mum also to the late Frances and Tony, beloved wife to the late Eddie. Cherished nanna to
Richard, Charlotte, Lewis, Glen, Libby, Josh, Tony, James, Craig and
the late Michael and Emily.
Great Nanna to her adored weans, Ciaran and Emily.
Sister to Frances and
the late John and Maria.
Mother-in- law, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin, and a good friend who will be fondly remembered by all that
knew her.
Elizabeth's funeral service will
take place on Friday 29th March 2019 at 11.00am at Our Lady
of Walsingham Church,
Occupation Road, Corby.
There will be a rosary held at
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road, Corby on
Wednesday 27th March at 7.00pm. Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired are being
received at the service for
Dementia UK.
All further enquiries please
to, Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
