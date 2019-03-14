Clark Elizabeth

née McVeigh It is with great sadness that

Katherine and Heather announce the death of their wonderful mum Elizabeth Theresa Clark, aged 81 years

on 28th February 2019 at

Kettering General Hospital following

a short illness.



Mum also to the late Frances and Tony, beloved wife to the late Eddie. Cherished nanna to

Richard, Charlotte, Lewis, Glen, Libby, Josh, Tony, James, Craig and

the late Michael and Emily.

Great Nanna to her adored weans, Ciaran and Emily.

Sister to Frances and

the late John and Maria.

Mother-in- law, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin, and a good friend who will be fondly remembered by all that

knew her.



Elizabeth's funeral service will

take place on Friday 29th March 2019 at 11.00am at Our Lady

of Walsingham Church,

Occupation Road, Corby.



There will be a rosary held at

Co-operative Funeralcare,

1 Darley Dale Road, Corby on

Wednesday 27th March at 7.00pm. Family flowers only by request.

Donations if desired are being

received at the service for

Dementia UK.



All further enquiries please

to, Co-operative Funeralcare,

1 Darley Dale Road, Corby,

01536 203076 Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More