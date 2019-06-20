|
ROBERTS nee Goode Passed away on 12th June, Elaine aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Cyril.
A loving Mum to Nigel and Jeremy and
Mother-in-law to Tina and Lisa. A dear Nan to Bethany, Adele, Grant, Brianna, Leigh and Alex.
She will be sadly missed by her family and wide circle of friends.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 1st July at 2pm. Floral tributes may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
