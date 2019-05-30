|
RUTHERFORD Eileen On the 20th May 2019 Eileen, aged 90 years passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Much loved wife of the late Bill, devoted Mother to Sheena, Sandra and Marion and a much loved Mother-in-law to Arthur, Martin and Sava. A cherished Grandma to Andrew, David, Rebecca, Robert, Sava and Mara and a loving Great Grannie to Louie, Rudy, Jodie and Elodie.
Eileen's funeral service will be held at
St Andrew's Church of Scotland, Occupation Road, Corby on Wednesday 5th June at 1.00pm followed by committal at Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request please, however if desired, donations can be made to The Salvation Army.
All enquiries please to Co - operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road,Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
