Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00
St. Edwards Catholic Church
London Road
Kettering
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Pearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Pearce

Notice Condolences

Eileen Pearce Notice
PEARCE Eileen Passed away peacefully on
21st October 2019 aged 104 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Arnold Neville Pearce.
Will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Edwards Catholic Church,
London Road, Kettering on
Friday 8th November at 10.00 a.m.
Followed by committal at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium.
All flowers and enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.