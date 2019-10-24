|
|
|
PEARCE Eileen Passed away peacefully on
21st October 2019 aged 104 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Arnold Neville Pearce.
Will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Edwards Catholic Church,
London Road, Kettering on
Friday 8th November at 10.00 a.m.
Followed by committal at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium.
All flowers and enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019