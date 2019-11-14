|
Lines Eileen (Helen) Of Beatty Gardens, passed away peacefully on 1st November 2019 in the presence of family, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman, treasured mum of Pat, Alan, Helen and Margaret and loving mother-in-law of Nigel. Greatly loved grandma and
great grandma. Dearest sister,
sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Eileen's funeral service will be
held at St Brendan's Church,
Beanfield Avenue, Corby on
Thursday 21st November at 10.00am, followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Reception into Church on
Wednesday 20th November at 4.30pm.
All flowers and further enquiries
please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Together forever.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019