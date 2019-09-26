|
|
|
IRONS (nee Toseland)
Eileen Passed away peacefully on
15th September 2019, aged 76 years.
Wife of the late Derek,
loving mum of Mark,
Julie and Rachel,
dear mother-in-law
and a loved granny of Aziz,
Tom, Trafford and Summer.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired, for the
British Lung Foundation
and The RSPB,
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk,
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019