The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00
Our Lady Of Walsingham Church
Corby
Eileen Gogan Notice
Gogan On July 19th 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital, Eileen passed away peacefully. Much loved mum to Nicola and Michael
(son in law). Beloved granny Eileen to
Anna, Liam, Ellie and Niall. Sister to Rita. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Eileen's funeral service will be held at Our Lady Of Walsingham Church, Corby on Tuesday 30th July at 10am followed by committal at
Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being received for British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019
