|
|
|
Desborough Eileen Janet Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd August aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Bud and loving Mum to Richard and Mandy.
She will be greatly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Thursday 26th September at 2.00pm. No flowers
please but donations for Cransley Hospice or Marie Curie may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019