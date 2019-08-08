|
CHARLES Eileen Margaret
(nee Jackson) Passed away peacefully at home on 25th July, 2019
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Bob,
dearly loved by her close family, Christopher, Alison, Jane and Manish.
Loving nanny to Evie, Fred and Noah.
Will be much missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Tuesday 13th August at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in Eileen's memory to the British Heart Foundation may be placed in the donation box on leaving the chapel or made online at www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/eileencharles
All further enquiries to
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors,
Buckwell End, Wellingborough,
NN8 4LR. Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019