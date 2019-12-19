|
BURROWS (nee Williams)
Eileen Ruth Of Finedon and Wellingborough. Passed away peacefully at Acacia Lodge, Irthlingborough on
8th December 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey for
63 years and a much loved Sister and Auntie to all her Nieces and Nephews. She will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 12 noon. Family flowers only by request but donations in Eileen's memory to The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Fund may be placed in the donation box on leaving the service on the day or sent directly to the charity. All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019