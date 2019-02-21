|
|
|
Coleman M.B.E. Edwin Arthur
(Ted) Passed away very
peacefully at home on
Sunday 10th February 2019,
aged 91 years.
Twice former Mayor of Wellingborough.
Loving Husband of Audrey and
beloved Father of Terry and David.
Sorely missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at
St Andrews Church, Wellingborough on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 12.30pm followed by committal at Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request but donations in memory of Ted to either Cancer Research UK or the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance can be placed in the donation box on leaving the church
or sent directly to the charity.
All further enquiries to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
