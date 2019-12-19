Home

H J Phillips & Son Funeral Directors
34 Rockingham Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8JS
01536 737571
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Edwin Carpenter Notice
CARPENTER Edwin Thomas
"Ted" Passed away peacefully on 13th December 2019, aged 81 years, surrounded by his family.
A loving Father, Father-in-law,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 12.00pm in the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for the
British Heart Foundation and may be sent c/o H.J. Phillips & Son,
34 Rockingham Road,
Kettering NN16 8JS.
Telephone: 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
