WILLMOTT Edward Anthony
'Ted' Passed away peacefully on
14th February 2019, aged 89 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 3.30pm.
All flowers and enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
