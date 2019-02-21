Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Edward Willmott Notice
WILLMOTT Edward Anthony
'Ted' Passed away peacefully on
14th February 2019, aged 89 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 3.30pm.
All flowers and enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
