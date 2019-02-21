|
|
|
Cope On 12th February 2019,
peacefully at her home in Rothwell, Tessa, aged 83 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Edward (Ted), loving Mother, Mother-in-Law of Susan and Tony and John and Julie, devoted Nan and Great-Nan to all her Grandchildren.
Tessa's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday
28th February at 2.30pm.
Family flowers by request, donations if desired are for Dementia UK.
A donation plate will be
available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative funeralcare
115/117 Rushton Road, Desborough,
NN14 2QB, Tel:01536765662
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
