|
|
|
STIFF Edna of Harringworth,
died peacefully on
Tuesday 26th February 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved partner to the late
Ann Williams and a much loved aunt to Sue and Julia and great aunt to Matthew, James, Joseph and Jessica. Following a private interment in the Harringworth Cemetery,
a Service to Celebrate Edna's life will be held at Harringworth Parish Church on Monday 11th March 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Lakelands Hospice, Corby c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone 01572 823976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More