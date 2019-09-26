|
|
|
PEACOCK Peacefully on 17th September 2019 at K-Lodge Care Home, Higham Ferrers, Edna May aged 96 years of Irthlingborough.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack,
much loved Mum, Nan and adoring Great-Nannie.
The funeral service will be held at
The Asher Room, A. Abbott & Sons,
Funeral Home, Rushden on Wednesday 2nd October at 10.00 a.m. followed
by interment at Irthlingborough
New Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's UK may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019