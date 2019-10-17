Home

MARTIN Edna passed away peacefully at her home in Pioneer Avenue, Desborough, with her family beside her, on 9th October 2019, aged 91 years. Mum of Stephen and Karen, mother-in-law of Cavan, nanny of Gary, Marc, Katie and Ellen and great nanny of Elise, Georgie, Phoebe, Evan and Jack. Funeral Service at St Giles' Church, Desborough, on Thursday 24th October at 2.45pm, followed by committal at Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
