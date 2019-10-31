Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
Edna Bedford Notice
BEDFORD Peacefully on 22nd October 2019
at Rushden Park Nursing Home,
Edna aged 100 years of Rushden.
Beloved Wife of the late Dennis.
Much loved Mum of
John and Margaret.
A dear Grandma and Great Grandma.
The funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
11th November at 1.00p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
