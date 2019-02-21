|
|
|
LINGLEY Edith Dorothy Dot passed away on February 9th in Park House Care Home, Wellingborough aged 96 years (formerly of Rothwell).
Dearly loved and sadly missed
by all her family.
The funeral service will be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 4th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
to Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 QD. Tele. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
