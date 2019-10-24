|
|
|
FERRIS On 11th October 2019
Edith passed away peacefully
aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late
Thomas and Daughter Edith. She will be sadly missed by her children, Thomas, Rose, Harry, Joan and Margaret, grandchildren,
great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren and her
extended family and friends.
Edith's funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby on
Thursday 31st October at 10:00am.
Followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Donations if desired are being received for Age Concern. All flowers and further enquiries please to
Co - operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019