|
|
|
KENDLE Peacefully in her sleep on
28th September 2019, at
Kenroyal Nursing Home, Edie,
aged 95 years of Wellingborough.
Now Reunited with Walter.
Loving sister of Albert, much loved aunty of Lesley and Steven.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Wednesday
16th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral
Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019