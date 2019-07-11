Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00
Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church
Occupation Road
Corby
Eddie Simon Notice
SIMON On Thursday 4th July 2019,
after a long illness bravely borne,
Eddie Simon aged 68 years.
A much loved husband of Maureen, father of Charmain and Nat,
papa of Caleb and Elisha.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Requiem Mass for Eddie will be held at Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church, Occupation Road, Corby,
NN17 1EE on Friday 19th July at 10.00am, followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
All flowers and further enquiries please Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019
