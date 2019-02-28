|
STEVENSON Drew Sadly passed away on the
18th February 2019, aged 65 years.
Beloved husband of Janet.
Loving father to Zoe & Philip.
Devoted step-father and Grandad.
Drew's funeral service will be held at the Nene Valley Crematorium,
305 Doddington Road, Wellingborough on Wednesday 6th March at 12pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers by request, donations if desired are for Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, 5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough
NN8 4LR. Tel: 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
