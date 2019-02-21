Home

Douglas Brown Notice
BROWN Douglas On 8th February 2019, Duggie passed away at home, aged 95 years.
Beloved Uncle to all his
Nephews and Nieces, Great Nephews and Nieces, also his Great Great Nephews and Nieces.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Duggies funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Monday
25th February at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, are being received by the family for Marie Curie.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
