Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Nichols

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Nichols Notice
NICHOLS Passed away on 6th August, Dorothy, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Denis and loving Mum to Robert and Alan.
Mother-in-law to Jane, Nanna to Rachael and Steve and a
dearly loved Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral service to take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 22nd August at 11.30am.
Dark colours need not be worn.
Family flowers only but if desired donations to British Heart Foundation may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
NN15 6NX, (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.