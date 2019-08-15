|
NICHOLS Passed away on 6th August, Dorothy, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Denis and loving Mum to Robert and Alan.
Mother-in-law to Jane, Nanna to Rachael and Steve and a
dearly loved Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral service to take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 22nd August at 11.30am.
Dark colours need not be worn.
Family flowers only but if desired donations to British Heart Foundation may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
NN15 6NX, (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019