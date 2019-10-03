|
GREEN Peacefully on 26th September 2019, Dorothy, aged 88 years of Irthlingborough.
Loving wife of Dennis, cherished mum of Richard, Paula, Marilyn, Yvonne & Jackie and a special nan to all her grandchildren & gt. grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at Albert Munn Chapel Kettering Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Versus Arthritis may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019