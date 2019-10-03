Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Green

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Green Notice
GREEN Peacefully on 26th September 2019, Dorothy, aged 88 years of Irthlingborough.
Loving wife of Dennis, cherished mum of Richard, Paula, Marilyn, Yvonne & Jackie and a special nan to all her grandchildren & gt. grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at Albert Munn Chapel Kettering Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Versus Arthritis may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now