Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30
St Peter's Roman Catholic Church
Rushden
GAY Dorothy Passed away peacefully
on Tuesday 29th January 2019,
after a short illness
at Kettering General Hospital,
aged 94 years.
Loving wife to John.
Mum to Catherine, mother-in-law
to Peter and nan to Andrew.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St Peter's Roman Catholic Church,
Rushden on Friday
22nd February at 11.30am
followed by committal at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough.
Floral tributes, or donations
in Dorothy's memory for
British Heart Foundation may be sent
to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
