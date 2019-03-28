Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
14:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Dorothy Essam Notice
ESSAM Dorothy Joan Sadly, but peacefully on
22nd March 2019,
Joan passed away
at Kenroyal Nursing Home,
Wellingborough aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stan,
loving mum to Brian, Marion,
Mel, Gina and Robert,
mother-in-law to Pat, Tony, Judith,
Russell and Jane and
a wonderful nan, great nan
and great-great nan.
Forever loved and always
in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
Dementia UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
