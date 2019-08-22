Home

BYRNE Dorothy Lilian (Doff) On August 12th 2019,
peacefully at Freestones Care Home, Irthlingborough.
Dorothy, aged 87 years, of Raunds.
Beloved wife of the late Michael,
much loved mum of all her children
and loving nan and great nan.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Dorothy's funeral service will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Raunds on Wednesday 28th August at 11.00am followed by interment at Stanwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are for Dementia UK.
A collection box will be made
available at the service.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL.
Tel: 01933 623432.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
