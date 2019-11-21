|
PEACOCK Peacefully on 8th November 2019 at Rushden Park Nursing Home,
Doris aged 97 years of Higham Ferrers. Beloved wife of the late Charles Henry. Much loved mum, Nana
and Great Nana.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Andrews Church, Yardley Hastings on Wednesday 4th December at 11.00am followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019