LAFFERTY On June 9th, Doris (nee Hill)
aged 96 years, formerly of
Glyndebourne Gardens, Corby,
passed away peacefully at
Woodland View Care Home,
Colchester.
Devoted Wife of the late Bernard
and dearly loved Mother of
David and Joanne,
Mother in Law of Susan and Mark
and Nana of Jane, Claire, Craig,
Kyle and Ben.
Doris's funeral service,
celebrating her life, will be held
on Friday 12th July at 1.30pm
at St. Peter's Church, Stanion followed
by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please
but donations for
The Alzheimer's Society
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
