Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Lafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Lafferty

Notice Condolences

Doris Lafferty Notice
LAFFERTY On June 9th, Doris (nee Hill)
aged 96 years, formerly of
Glyndebourne Gardens, Corby,
passed away peacefully at
Woodland View Care Home,
Colchester.
Devoted Wife of the late Bernard
and dearly loved Mother of
David and Joanne,
Mother in Law of Susan and Mark
and Nana of Jane, Claire, Craig,
Kyle and Ben.
Doris's funeral service,
celebrating her life, will be held
on Friday 12th July at 1.30pm
at St. Peter's Church, Stanion followed
by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please
but donations for
The Alzheimer's Society
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.