KING Peacefully on 4th June 2019 at Kettering General Hospital, in
the presence of her loving family,
Doris "Dorrie", aged 87 years of Raunds.
Beloved mum of David and Denise (daughter-in-law) and a much
loved nan and great nan.
The funeral service will take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 9.30am. Family flowers only, donations for the may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
