A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Doreen Wallis Notice
WALLIS Peacefully on 23rd August 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
Doreen aged 79 years
of Little Harrowden.
Beloved wife of Dudley,
loving mum of Julie and Susan,
dear mother-in-law of Glenn and Steve.
Devoted gran of
Adam, Ashley and Matt.
The funeral service will take
place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday
4th September at 10.00am
(no black clothing please).
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Asthma UK may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
