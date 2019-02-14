|
THACKSTONE (nee Jones) On February 3rd 2019, peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital,
Doreen, aged 79 years, of Corby.
Loving Wife of Don,
much loved Mum of Gary & Lorraine,
a dear Mother in Law to Trevor,
devoted Nana of Gemma, Lucy & Zoey.
A much loved Sister, Sister in Law
and Aunt, who will be missed
by all her family & friends.
The funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Monday
25th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired will be
collected at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Margaret Rose Funeral Services, Corby.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
