Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Thackstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Thackstone

Notice Condolences

Doreen Thackstone Notice
THACKSTONE (nee Jones) On February 3rd 2019, peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital,
Doreen, aged 79 years, of Corby.
Loving Wife of Don,
much loved Mum of Gary & Lorraine,
a dear Mother in Law to Trevor,
devoted Nana of Gemma, Lucy & Zoey.
A much loved Sister, Sister in Law
and Aunt, who will be missed
by all her family & friends.
The funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Monday
25th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired will be
collected at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Margaret Rose Funeral Services, Corby.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.