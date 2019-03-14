Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Doreen Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Passed away on 8th March, Doreen aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late
John, loving Mum to Russell and Mark and Mother-in-law to Helen and Jenny.
A dear Nannie to Brittney, Brooke, Zachary, Cameron and Rhiannon, she will be sadly missed by all of the family. Funeral Service to take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday 21st March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations for Cancer Research may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
