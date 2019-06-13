|
|
|
PAYNE On May 31st 2019
Doreen aged 94 years
passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital. Mother of Malcolm,Marilyn and Colin. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be missed by
all family and friends.
Doreen's funeral service will be held on Thursday 20th June at 10am at Cottingham Methodist Church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being received for Cottingham Methodist Church.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More