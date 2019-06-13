Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00
Cottingham Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Payne

Notice Condolences

Doreen Payne Notice
PAYNE On May 31st 2019
Doreen aged 94 years
passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital. Mother of Malcolm,Marilyn and Colin. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be missed by
all family and friends.
Doreen's funeral service will be held on Thursday 20th June at 10am at Cottingham Methodist Church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being received for Cottingham Methodist Church.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.