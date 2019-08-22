Home

MAY Peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital after a short illness, on
Friday 9th August 2019,
Doreen Mary, aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Harry, a much loved Mum and Mother-In-Law to Stuart and Sarah respectively.
The funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium, on Wednesday 28th August at 10:00am, followed by refreshments at The Lamb Inn,
24 Orlingbury Rd, Little Harrowden, Wellingborough NN9 5BH.
Flowers are welcome, as are donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation c/o Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, Northants, NN8 4LR. Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
